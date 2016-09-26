Vikings Down Panthers to Improve to 3-0

The Vikings won 22-10 at Carolina Sunday to improve to 3-0.  Minnesota fell behind 10-2 after 1 quarter, trailed 10-8 at halftime but outscored Carolina 14-0 in the 2nd half.  Cam Newton was sacked 8 times and threw 3 interceptions.  Everson Griffin had 3 sacks for the Vikings.

Sam Bradford threw for 171 yards and 1 touchdown with no interceptions.  I top target was Kyle Rudolph.  Rudolph had 7 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings will host the New York Giants Monday October 3 in their next game at 7:30pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.

