The Vikings came from behind to defeat the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium 28-27. The Vikings outscored the Panthers 18-6 in the 4th quarter and went ahead on a Kirk Cousins to Chad Beebe 10-yard touchdown pass with :46 seconds left. The extra point by Dan Bailey broke the 27-all tie. Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal wide left with :01 second left that would have won the game for Carolina.

Kirk Cousins threw for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. Justin Jefferson had 7 catches for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, Bisi Johnson had 7 catches for 74 yards, Kyle Rudolph had 7 catches for 68 yards and Chad Beebe had 7 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook ran for 61 yards on 18 carries.

The Vikings improves to 5-6 while Carolina drops to 4-8. The Vikings host Jacksonville next Sunday at 12:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m.