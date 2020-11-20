‘Versus’ Book Author And Twins Daily Writer Nick Nelson [PODCAST]

Twins Daily writer and book author Nick Nelson joined WJON Friday afternoon to talk about his tome and some Twins baseball. Nelson's book, Versus: 25 Head-To-Head Battles That Shaped the Evolution Of Video Games, was released earlier this month.

In our two-part interview, Nelson discusses the process of writing the book, whether arcades can make a comeback, what the future of gaming looks like and more. He also discusses his Twins fandom and what the team should do to improve during the offseason.

