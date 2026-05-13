Minnesota high school students may have more choices when it comes to athletic competition.

The Minnesota State High School League's Representative Assembly met on Tuesday to discuss the potential addition of Esports, Girls Flag Football and Girls Team Wrestling in the future.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL IN MINNESOTA

At the assembly, seven member schools proposed to move Girls Flag Football into 'emerging' status, which is the next step before an activity or sport can become fully sanctioned and governed by the MSHSL.

The Minnesota Vikings currently administer Girls Flag Football in the state.

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL ESPORTS

Twenty Minnesota high schools identified a company called 'Fenworks' to be a presenting partner for ESports. The MSHSL says this arrangement would be similar to Robotics and Clay Target, with Fenworks continuing its programming leadership and the MSHSL hosting a state championship.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

The third sport discussed at the assembly was Girls Team Wrestling. The MSHSL already offers Girls Individual Wrestling, but an application from member schools is looking to for Girls Dual Team Wrestling to also enter 'emerging' status.

The MSHSL says member school's concerns with the proposals include potential financial issues and the impact of overlapping activities. The league's final meeting of the year is slated for June 2nd, at which point the MSHSL will continue the decision making process.