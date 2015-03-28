UND Tops SCSU In West Regional Final

The University of North Dakota is headed back to the Frozen Four after a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State in the NCAA tournament's West Regional final.

The Huskies did their best to quiet the biased crowd early, with Jimmy Murray scoring his fifth goal of the season at 1:29 of the first period from Joe Rehkamp. SCSU controlled play at the game's onset but watched the momentum swing toward UND as the opening salvo went on.

After a Jarrod Rabey turnover, UND senior Andrew Panzarella beat SCSU goalie Charlie Lindgren from the blue line to tie the game. Panzarella's goal was his first of the season after playing just eight games before Saturday. The Washington, DC native was a late insertion into the lineup after senior Keaton Thompson was ruled out with an illness just before game time.

Shots on goal were even at six apiece after the first period, with the Huskies coming up empty on the game's only power play in the first.

North Dakota went ahead 2-1 on Drake Caggiula's goal at 6:49 of the second period after another botched clearing attempt by the Huskies defense. Caggiula's 18th of the season was originally credited to Michael Parks, who crashed the net but odd not get his stick on the puck.

Shots on goal favored UND 11-4 in the second period, with North Dakota coming up scoreless on their first power play chance late in the frame.

North Dakota clinched the game with a goal at 2:53 of the third period. Luke Johnson notched his second goal of the tournament and tenth of the season on a shot that trickled down the goal line and was pushed in by Lindgren's glove to make the score 3-1.

UND added an empty net goal to make it 4-1.

The Huskies finish the season with a 20-19-1 record.