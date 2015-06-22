Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd scored goals, and the United States defeated Colombia, 2-0, in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada on Monday night. With the victory, the USWNT advanced to face China in the quarterfinal round in Ottawa on Friday.

The Colombians played with just 10 women after a red card was issued to goalie Catalina Perez at the 47-minute mark. Morgan notched the Americans’ first goal six minutes later.

After Megan Rapinoe drew a penalty on Colombia in the 66th minute, Lloyd converted the ensuing kick to give the U.S. a formidable two-goal advantage. The Americans’ defense was superior all game, allowing just eight shots on U.S. goalie Hope Solo.