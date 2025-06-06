Two Chances To Catch A Rox Game In St. Cloud This Weekend

The St. Cloud Rox are off to a 7-2 start to the season despite playing only three home games so far this season out of 11 total games. (7+2=9, but the Rox had two wins 'vacated' earlier this season by the Northwoods League.)

Following a Friday night game in Mankato (6:35 p.m., AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports), the Rox will open a three-game homestand at Joe Faber Field on Saturday night.

Saturday's matchup with the Bismarck Larks is set for a 6:05 start time. Saturday is also Books, Baseball and Bingo Night, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a baseball bingo card that gives attendees a chance to win prizes.

In addition to the bingo boards, Author Joe Schmit will sign his children's book "The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story."

On Sunday, the Rox will host the Larks for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch at Faber Field. Sunday is Kid's Day at the park and young baseball fans have the opportunity to run the bases after the game before gathering autographs from their favorite players.

The homestand concludes with a Monday matchup against the Mankato MoonDogs. Monday is poster schedule night for all fans in attendance.