Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger's fourth hit of the game proved to be the game-winner in an 8-5 win Wednesday night in Dickinson, North Dakota. The Rox are 2-1 so far on their season-opening, four-game road trip.

The Rox trailed 3-0 before putting up a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jackson Akin started the scoring with a solo home run, his second of the season, and Geislinger notched his first hit of the game to score Brandon Pelechowicz and make the score 3-2.

Geislinger's RBI triple plated Pelechowicz for a second time in the sixth inning, making the score 5-3 in favor of the Big Sticks. Cole Decker's solo shot in the seventh cut the Badlands lead to 5-4.

After tying the game with a Justin Lang single in the eighth, the Rox took the lead on a Geislinger two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning. Adam Trevino picked up the save for St. Cloud in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Rox will wrap up their road trip with another game in Dickinson on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Rox will celebrate their 2026 home opener on Friday, May 29th at Joe Faber Field.