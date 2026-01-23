The St. Cloud Rox have announced the signing of four players for the 2026 season. Each of the four played for the Rox last season, when the team finished 50-24.

Among those returning to Joe Faber Field this summer is Tanner Recchio, who hit .278 in 2025 and stole a team-record 31 bases. A versatile fielder, Recchio played both second base and the outfield last year. A two-time, All-Summit League selection, Recchio plays college baseball for the University of St. Thomas.

MVP IS BACK

2025 team MVP Carter Jorissen will be back in 2026 as well. A 2025 Northwoods League All Star, Jorissen hit .308 and played excellent defense from behind the plate as one of the team's primary catchers.

Pitcher Aiden Lieser returns for a second season in St. Cloud after pitching 24.1 innings last season with 32 strikeouts.

Jaixen Frost rounds out the initial list of returnees and is actually coming back for a third season in the Northwoods League. Last season the utility player hit .259 with 20 runs batted in.

SEASON COMING SOON

The St. Cloud Rox home opener is set for May 29th at Joe Faber Field. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9, Granite City Sports.