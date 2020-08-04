Twins Winning Streak Hits Four With Monday Win

The Minnesota Twins came back from an early deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Monday night at Target Field. The Twins have now won four straight games to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Lewis Thorpe struggled in his start for the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks in four innings of work, but the bullpen kept Minnesota in the game until the exciting finish.

The Twins trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying to tie the game. Max Kepler's two-run double made the score 4-3 before a wild pitch allowed Kepler to scamper home and tie the game at four later in the inning.

Nelson Cruz hit a walk-off single to seal the win for the Twins.

Minnesota will host Pittsburgh for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch Tuesday afternoon. Twins baseball can be heard all summer long on WJON.