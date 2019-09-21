Twins Top Royals 4-3; Magic Number is 5

The Twins held on to defeat Kansas City 4-3 Friday night and in the process reduce their magic number to clinch the American League Central to 5. Minnesota scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and added 2 more in the 6th. The Royals cut the lead to 4-3 with 2 runs in the 8th inning.

Randy Dobnak threw 5 1/3 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win and Trevor May threw a scoreless 9th inning for the save. Miguel Sano had a RBI triple, Nelson Cruz a sacrifice fly and Marwin Gonzalez knocked out a 2-run double.

The Twins are 95-59 and maintain a 4-game lead on Cleveland for first in the AL Central. The Twins host Kansas City again tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30.