The Major League sources the Twins have come to an agreement with right handed relief pitcher Matt Belisle on a contract.

The 36-year old Belisle in 40 appearances for the Washington Nationals last year had a 1.76 ERA in 46 innings.

Belisle owns a career 4.20 ERA with 632 strikeouts and 205 walks in 834 innings with the Reds, Rockies, Cardinals and Nationals.