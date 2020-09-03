Twins Take Down White Sox Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-1 Wednesday night at Target Field. The win improves Minnesota to 22-16 on the season.

Twins starter Jose Berrios turned in one of his best efforts of the season, tossing six innings while allowing just one run on three hits while striking out eight batters.

Offensively, Minnesota was powered by three home runs, with Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Jake Cave all hitting home runs. Josh Donaldson returned from the injured list to contribute a key two-run double as well.

The Twins are off Thursday, then will host the Detroit Tigers for a doubleheader on Friday.