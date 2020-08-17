Twins Squeeze Past Royals Sunday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins are now 14-8 on the season.

Randy Dobnak again pitched well for the Twins, allowing just two runs over 5.1 innings of work while striking out three Royals to earn his fourth win of the season.

Max Kepler blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Twins the lead, and Jorge Polanco plated an insurance run with a safety squeeze in the bottom of the seventh.

The Twins and Royals will meet again Monday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on WJON.