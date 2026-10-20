The Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves had somehow both pulled off the nearly impossible by going from last place in 1990 to the World Series in 1991. Thanks to a system that simply alternated between American League and National League every other year to determine home field advantage in the postseason, the Twins had Dome field advantage for the first two games.

The Twins took game one 5-2 in front of over 52,000 fans at the Metrodome behind a solid pitching performance from Jack Morris and a late rally against Atlanta pitching. Minnesota shortstop Greg Gagne hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning before Kent Hrbek's bomb in the sixth made the score 5-1.

GAME TWO

Game two began as a nail-biter, with the Twins clinging to a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. After Lonnie Smith reached first thanks to a Minnesota error, Ron Gant hit a two-out single to left field, which advanced the tying run to third base in Smith.

However, Dan Gladden's relay throw from left field eluded third baseman Scott Leuis and trickled its way to pitcher Kevin Tapani, who whipped the ball to first base where Gant was trying to make his way back to the bag after making a big turn toward second base.

In a bizarre play, Gant got tangled up with Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek. Depending on your rooting interest, Hrbek either lifted Gant's leg off the base purposefully -or- Gant overran the bag and Hrbek's contact was simply incidental.

Whatever your opinion, Gant was called out on the play (no replays in 1991) and Atlanta's rally was snuffed out. The Braves would eventually tie the game 2-2 in the top of the fifth, but Leuis' solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Minnesota a 3-2 win and a 2-0 series lead.

While Atlanta would win all three of the games in their home stadium to take a 3-2 series lead, Kirby Puckett's Game Six heroics tied the series at three before the Twins took an epic Game Seven 1-0 in ten innings to capture their second (or third if you count the Senators) World Series title.