The Minnesota Twins announced the signing of second baseman Jonathan Schoop and utility player Ronald Torreyes to one-year contracts.

Schoop split 2018 between Baltimore and Milwaukee, hitting .233 with 21 home runs and 61 runs batted in. He was an All Star in 2017, posting a .293 average to go with 31 home runs and 105 runs batted in.

Torreyes appeared in 41 games with the New York Yankees in 2018.