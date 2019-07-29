Twins Rout White Sox 11-1

The Twins scored 5 1st inning runs to beat the White Sox 11-1 in Chicago Sunday. Jorge Polanco hit a 2-run home run and Miguel Sano hit a 3-run home run in the first inning. Jonathan Schoop added a 2-run home run.

Max Kepler had 2 hits and 3 runs scored, Nelson Cruz had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, and Sano added 3 hits and 3 runs scored. Kyle Gibson started the game and threw 6 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get he win. He struck out 9 and is now 10-4.

The Twins improve to 64-41 and now lead the American League Central by 2 games over Cleveland. Cleveland lost to Kansas City Sunday.

The Twins are off today and will start a 3-game series at Miami Tuesday night at 6:05, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Jake Odorizzi will pitch for the Twins and Zac Gallen will toe the rubber for the Marlins.