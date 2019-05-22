Twins Roll Over Angels Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins' winning ways continued Tuesday night with an 8-3 victory over the Angels in Southern California. The Twins are now 32-16 on the season with the win.

Marwin Gonzalez and Luis Arraez each hit home runs for Minnesota, while Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each knocked in a pair of runs. Michael Pineda earned the win on the mound for the Twins by tossing a quality start, allowing three runs on four hits through six innings.

The Twins will look to complete the three-game sweep of the Angels Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.