Twins’ Polanco Suspended 80 Games

Twins' shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The commissioner's office says Polanco tested positive for Stanozolol. Polanco hit .256 with 13 homeruns and 74 RBIs last season in 127 games.

The options to replace Polanco include Eduardo Escobar, Ehire Adrianza, and prospect Nick Gordon.

The Twins beat the Phillies in spring training baseball 4-3 yesterday. Byron Buxton went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and Jake Odorizzi threw 4 shutout innings. The Twins play the Pirates in Florida today at 12:05.