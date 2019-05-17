Twins Place Nelson Cruz on IL

The Twins have placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day Injured list with a left wrist sprain and have recalled infielder Luis Arraez. The 39-year old Cruz is hitting .270 with 7 home runs in 144 plate appearances as a Twin this season.

Arraez is a 22-year old infielder who is considered a middle of the pack prospect in the Twins organization. He is hitting a combined .344 between AA and AAA.

The Twins play at Seattle at 9:10 p.m. tonight, pregame on WJON at 8:30.