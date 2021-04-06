Souhan; Twins are Looking Great [PODCAST]

The Twins improved to 3-1 after posting a 15-6 win at Detroit against the Tigers Monday afternoon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today from Augusta, Georgia. Jim says Nelson Cruz was impressive with his 2 home runs and he continues to defy the odds playing at a high level into his 40s. Souhan says starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker looked good in his first start as a Twin. He says Shoemaker has been effective in recent years but has had trouble staying healthy. Byron Buxton did not play Monday due to an illness. Jim isn't sure when Buxton will return to action.

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-4 to Colorado Monday night. Jim says the Av's are really good and the Wild just don't have the high end amount of playmakers Colorado has. He says the Wild did a good job coming back but aren't quite at the level of the Avalanche yet.

The Timberwolves posted a 116-106 win over Sacramento Monday night. Jim says D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards playing together could be a great thing for Minnesota. He says if James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can play together there is no reason what Russell, Towns and Edwards can't do that.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament ended with Baylor routing Gonzaga 86-70 Monday night. Jim says Baylor was the dominate team and used a combination of aggressive defense and rebounding and outside shooting to control the game.

The Masters golf tournament begins Thursday in Augusta, Georgia. Jim says Jordan Spieth offers an interesting story line having come off a win last weekend.

