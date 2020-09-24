Souhan; Twins Look to Get Cruz Back This Weekend [PODCAST]

The Twins downed the Detroit Tigers 7-6 Wednesday night to complete a sweep of the 2-game series. The Twins moved into 1st place in the American League Central by 1/2 game over the Chicago White Sox. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are looking to be at close to 100 percent health by the weekend. He says Nelson Cruz is expected to be back and the team is also hoping 2nd baseman Luis Arraez can still return. Souhan says Arraez is viewed as the team's regular 2nd baseman and Marwin Gonzalez is a utility man.

The Vikings host Tennessee Sunday at noon. Hear the game on WJON at 11 a.m. Jim says this isn't a good match up for the Vikings because of Tennessee's running back and ball control offense. The Vikings have struggled with time of possession in each of the first 2 games this season. Souhan says normally a week 3 game doesn't carry a ton of meaning but this one could be an exception because of the rough 0-2 start and lack of confidence.

The Gopher football is hoping to get good news on receiver Rashod Bateman. Bateman has returned to practice but the NCAA still needs to allow him to be eligible after he committed a few months that he would opt out of the season. Souhan says a decision on Bateman's eligibility could come any day.