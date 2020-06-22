Souhan; MLB Owners Could be Forced to Last Resort [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball owners' latest proposal hasn't been voted on by the players but that could change today. The players reportedly were going to vote Sunday but decided against that. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the players generally feel that that owners haven't been giving them good offers throughout this process. Jim says the trouble coming up with a deal financially with baseball could effect the 2021 season and negotiations heading into the 2022 season.

Nelson Cruz was named the Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award winner for his work in Twins' Territory and in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz. Cruz established a new education and technical center to help youth in Las Matas De Santa Cruz advancing employability by learning different trades such as carpentry, electrical and how to better use farmland to produce crops. Cruz' Boomstick23 foundation also helps Venezuelan newsborns and engages the Twin Cities youth including hosting a vitilla clinic with Twins RBI All Stars in 2019. Jim Souhan says Cruz has been a great addition to the Twins both on the off the field. He says Cruz has had a positive impact on some many with a large impact on slugger Miguel Sano.

Jim says Maya Moore's work on social justice also made her a nominee for this same award. Jim isn't sure Moore will ever return to the WNBA and if she does if she can reclaim the dominant status she once had.

A recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases at Major League facilities could play a role in MLB's hopes to return. The NFL is looking at how they're return. Jim expects at least a 100-page plan from the NFL that is similar to what the NBA has.