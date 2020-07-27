Souhan; Cruz Showing No Signs of a Decline [PODCAST]

The Twins won 2 out of 3 in Chicago against the White Sox to open the season this past weekend. Minnesota won 14-2 yesterday and were led by 40-year old designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Cruz had 4 hits, 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 7 RBIs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said Nelson Cruz doesn't look like he's declining at all despite being 40. Souhan says Cruz' career has been extended due to the designated hitter option for him.

The Minnesota Lynx started their season Sunday with a come from behind win over Connecticut. Jim was impressed with rookie point guard Crystal Dangerfield. Jim says Dangerfield wasn't expected to play much but played 21 minutes and scored 10 points because of how effective she was.

The 3M Open in Blaine concluded Sunday. Jim says it would have been nice if top players Dustin Johnson, or Brooks Koepka would have been atop the leader board. He says Tony Finau was the biggest name near the top of the leader board. Jim says the tournament would have been better off if a bigger name player would have won the tournament.

The Vikings start training camp this week. Jim isn't sure that running back Dalvin Cook will be in attendance. Jim did say Everson Griffin resigning with the Vikings is a possibility but he says it is rare that the team that refused to pay him what he wanted can resign him but that could happen here.