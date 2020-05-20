Cruz Named Finalist for Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been named a finalist for the Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. He joins Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jason and Devin McCourty from the New England Patriots, Maya Moore from the Lynx and WWE fighter Titus O'Neil as finalists for the honor.

Cruz is a 6-time All Star and 15-year MLB veteran. He is in his 2nd season with the Twins. Cruz is being recognized for his work in transforming the safety and welfare in his hometown along with with work in the Dominican Republic and in Minnesota. He received the Carl R. Pohlad Award for outstanding community service in 2019.