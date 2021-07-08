Souhan; Trading Nelson Cruz Would Make Sense [PODCAST]

The Twins continue to find themselves further and further behind the leaders in the American League Central and the wildcard race after a 6-1 loss to the White Sox Wednesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it would make sense for the Twins to trade 41-year old designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a contending team. Souhan says Cruz wants to play for a winner and it is possible the Twins could get a decent prospect for him and then could turn around and re-sing him when he becomes a free agent after the season. Jim says Cruz likes playing in Minnesota but would like a chance at winning a championship.

The Twins could also trade starting pitcher Michael Pineda this month. Jim says Pineda has been a consistent pitcher over the last couple of seasons in Minnesota but does have an injury history and wasn't good in his last appearance on Wednesday. Souhan says it is possible the Twins will move on from J.A. Happ and Alex Colome but won't likely be able to trade them because of how poorly they've performed this season.

The Minnesota Lynx improved to 10-7 after a 85-79 win over Dallas Wednesday night. Jim says Kayla McBride has been the one free agent who has contributed to the Lynx this season because of injuries.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is believe to have sustained an ankle sprain while working out in Las Vegas. Jim says the injury is believed to be minor.