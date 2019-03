The Twins placed first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison on the 10-day disabled list today with a hip injury and have reinstated Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day DL. Morrison was hitting just .193 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs this season. Adrianza rejoins the active roster after hitting .261 with 4 home runs and 19 RBIs.

The Twins will host Tampa Bay tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.