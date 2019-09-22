Twins Out Slug Royals 12-8

The Twins topped Kansas City 12-8 Sunday to shrink their magic number to clinch the American League Central down to 3. Miguel Sano hit a pair of home runs and drove in 4 while Nelson Cruz had 2 hits including his 40th home run of the season. He also scored 4 runs.

Eddie Rosario contributed 3 hits and 3 RBIs and Marwin Gonzalez had 2 hits and 3 RBIs. Zack Littell threw 1 1/2 with 1 unearned run allowed in relief of Martin Perez to get the win.

The Twins are 96-60 and currently hold a 4 1/2 game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central with Cleveland still playing Sunday night.