Twins Out-Score Mariners 11-6

The Twins won 11-6 at Seattle last night to take the first game of the 4-game series. Minnesota got solo home runs from Max Kepler and Jason Castro, a 2-run home run from C.J Cron and a 3-run home run from Byron Buxton. Cron finished with 4 hits.

Michael Pineda threw 7 innings with 5 hits and 3 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 3-3. The Twins are 28-15 and hold a 4 1/2 game lead on Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

The Twins play at Seattle again tonight at 9:10, pregame on WJON at 8:30. Left hander Martin Perez (5-1) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and right hander Marco Gonzalez (5-2) toes the rubber for the Mariners.