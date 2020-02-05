Twins Get Dodgers Starter For Top Pitching Prospect

The Minnesota Twins jumped into a trade between the Red Sox and Dodgers, ultimately swapping top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox for LA starting pitcher Kenta Maeda.

The trade helped to facilitate a deal that sent outfielder Mookie Betts from Boston to Los Angeles.

Maeda, 31, was 10-8 last season for Los Angeles with a 4.04 ERA. The four-year veteran is 47-35 in his career with a 3.87 ERA.

Graterol, 21, was the Twins' top pitching prospect and their #3 prospect overall, per MLB.com's rankings. He made his Major League Baseball debut last season as a relief pitcher, posting a 1-1 record and a 4.66 ERA.