Twins Game Friday PPD Due To Snow

The Minnesota Twins game scheduled for Friday night against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field has been postponed due to snow and cold temperatures. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, May 11th.

The Twins are currently in third place in the American League Central Division with a 6-4 record, while Detroit checks in in second place with an 8-5 mark.

The Twins and Tigers will begin their abbreviated series Saturday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.