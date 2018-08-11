Twins Edge Tigers 4-3

The Twins edged the Tigers 4-3 Saturday night to even the series at 1 game apiece. Kyle Gibson allowed 7 hits and 1 earned run over 7 innings to get the win and improve to 6-9 on the season.

Trevor May threw a scoreless 8th inning before Trevor Hildenberger allowed a 2-run home run from Niko Goodrum before recording his first save of the season.

Tyler Austin hit a 2-run home run for the Twins. That was his first Twins hit. Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano each had 2 hits and a run scored for Minnesota.

The Twins improve to 54-62 and will close the series with the Tigers in Detroit Sunday at 12:10 p.m., pregame on WJON at 11 a.m.