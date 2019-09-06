Twins Edge Red Sox 2-1

The Twins snuck by the Red Sox 2-1 Thursday night to take 2 out of 3 games in Boston. Eddie Rosario gunned down a runner at the plate to end the game after J.D. Martinez hit a ball off Taylor Rogers high off the wall in left field. Willians Astudillo had a pinch hit single in the 7th inning that broke a 1-all tie.

Minnesota managed just 2 hits but drew 9 walks against Boston pitching. Martin Perez threw 6 innings with 2 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 10-6. Miguel Sano drew 3 walks and scored both runs for Minnesota.

The Twins are 87-53 and lead the American League Central by 6 1/2 games over Cleveland. Cleveland lost 7-1 to the White Sox Thursday. The Twins magic number to clinch the AL Central is down to 16.

Minnesota will host Cleveland to start a 3-game series tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.