Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

After 13 games, the Twins sport a 6-7 record and recently overcame a five-game slide with a 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Thursday. Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON to discuss all things Twins, including whether its time to panic.

Spoiler: It is not.

- What are the key factors for the Twins' slow start, and are there things that can be corrected as the season goes on? How much of a factor are injuries to Andrelton Simmons, Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton?

- There has been a lot of fan criticism centered around Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's bullpen usage. Does Seth, who says he has gotten messages saying that the Twins need to fire their young manager, think Baldelli's philosophies need an overhaul?

- Why is there always such a focus on Miguel Sano's struggles, while the likes of Max Kepler, Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco seem to get a pass? Is Sano, who leads the American League in walks, really having that bad of a season?

- What is the plan for the catcher position? Both Mitch Garver and Ryan Jeffers are struggling with the every-other-game platoon system, how long can the Twins keep it going the way it has been?

- The Twins will play against the Angels this weekend in California. There are a lot of fun players on the Angels, including Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. What is Seth looking forward to watching the most this weekend?

"Hang Up and Listen" airs every weekday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON, with Seth Stohs set to join the show every Tuesday.