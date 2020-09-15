Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are a virtual lock to make the postseason during a strange, sometimes surreal 2020 MLB season.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to discuss Bert Blyleven leaving the booth, the emergence of Ryan Jeffers, whether Taylor Rogers inspires confidence as a closer in a playoff series, if the Twins would rather (or rather not) face the Yankees in the first round and which American League teams would give the Twins the most trouble in the playoffs.

