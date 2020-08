The Twins are living up to the hype so far this season with a 9-2 record and a current five game winning streak.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the hot start, Josh Donaldson's injury, the outlook for Rich Hill, Caleb Theilbar's return to MLB after a five-year absence and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.