Twins Complete Trade for Maeda

The Twins and the L.A. Dodgers completed a trade Sunday sending veteran right handed pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins in exchange for pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, the 67th overall pick in the 2020 draft and outfield prospect Luke Raley.

Maeda is a 31-year old with a lifetime 3.87 ERA while playing with the Dodgers for 4 seasons.

The 3-team deal with the Dodgers and Red Sox didn't happen because the Red Sox were weary of the medicals on Graterol. The Red Sox and Dodgers completed a separate deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to L.A. in exchange for prospects.