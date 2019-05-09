Twins Complete Sweep Of Toronto

The Minnesota Twins completed a decisive sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto with a 9-1 win Wednesday night. The Twins outscored the Jays 20-1 in the three-game series.

The Twins once again flexed their home run muscles with four dingers in the win. Jorge Polanco, CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop and Eddie Rosario all hit home runs, while Kyle Gibson turned in six innings of one-run, two hit ball with 11 strikeouts.

Minnesota has Thursday off before beginning a four-game series with Detroit Friday night at Target Field. Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240, WJON.