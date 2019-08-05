Twins Complete Sweep Of Royals

Minneapolis -- The Twins shutout the Royals 3-0 Sunday at home against Kansas City to complete a 3-game sweep. Devin Smeltzer was called up from Triple-A Rochester to start in place of Jake Odorizzi. Smeltzer threw 6 shutout innings with just 2 hits allowed to earn his first major league win. Taylor Rogers threw a scoreless 9th inning to get the save.

The game was scoreless until the 6th inning when Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly scored Luis Arraez from 3rd base. Jason Castro added a solo home run in the 7th inning before Rosario singled in Arraez in the 8th inning. The Twins managed a total of 6 hits for the game.

Minnesota improves to 69-42 and their lead in the American League Central remains 3 games on 2nd place Cleveland. The Twins host Atlanta starting a 3-game series at Target Field tonight at 7:10, pregame on