Twins Close Regular Season with 6-5 Loss

The Twins lost 6-5 at Kansas City Sunday to close the season with a record of 101-61. The 101 wins are the 2nd most in Twins franchise history. The 1965 Twins won 102 games.

Kansas City rallied from down 5-4 with a run in the 8th inning and one more in the 9th inning to walk off with the win. Brett Phillips had a sacrifice fly scoring the winning run. The Twins got home runs from Jake Cave, Jason Castro and C.J. Cron and finish with the most home runs for a team in a season in Major League history.

The Twins open play in the ALDS at New York against the Yankees Friday. The game time hasn't not yet been announced. Hear the game regardless on WJON.