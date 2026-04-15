St. John's has a new head wrestling coach. Alex Van Krevelen gets the job and comes to St. John's after 5 years of success as the Head Wrestling Coach at Shakopee High School. Under Van Krevelen's guidance, Shakopee earned 2nd place in the state in Class 3A each of the last 2 seasons. The Sabres also finished 3rd in the State in 2022 and 2024.

Success at Shakopee

In Van Krevelen's 5 seasons at Shakopee, he compiled a dual record 133-20 and qualified 45 wrestlers for the state tournament.

Van Krevelen says "I'm committed to bringing a new level of passion and energy to this program. The landscape of SJU wrestling will change immediately, and I'm confident Saint John's wrestling will be part of the conversation when discussing NCAA Division III powerhouses in the coming years."

Van Krevelen replaced Kevin Schlitz, who was the head wrestling coach at St. John's for the past 9 seasons.