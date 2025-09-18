With Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury, the team is turning to recently-signed backup quarterback Carson Wentz for their week three matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at US Bank Stadium (12 PM, WJON).

Wentz was born in North Carolina but moved to North Dakota as a toddler. He starred at Century High School (Bismarck) and went on to play for North Dakota State University.

After two years as the Bison backup, Wentz took the reigns in 2014 as a junior and led NDSU to a national championship. Despite missing eight weeks of the season with a wrist injury, Wentz returned for the title game and helped the team to its fifth-straight FCS championship.

Wentz was selected second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft after Philly traded several future draft picks to move into the second spot.

Wentz spent five seasons with the Eagles and was on their roster, but out with injury, when the team beat the Patriots to win the 2019 Super Bowl.

After being benched during the 2020 season, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent just one season. Following his stop in Indiana, he has spent single seasons with the Commanders, Rams and Chiefs before signing with the Vikings during the 2025 preseason.