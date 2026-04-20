The St. Cloud Rox are teaming up with Treasure Island Resort and Casino to raise money for St. Cloud's Special Olympics delegation through a new program called "K's For Kids."

Treasure Island will donate $10 for every Rox pitcher's strikeout this summer at Joe Faber Field, with the money going to Special Olympics Minnesota. Special Olympics Minnesota provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“The entire Rox organization is proud to partner with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, whose generous support makes it possible to benefit Special Olympics through the season-long K’s for Kids program. Their commitment to our community is truly appreciated. We’re excited to cheer on Rox pitchers as they rack up strikeouts, all while creating a fun and meaningful impact together,” said Scott Schreiner, Rox Managing Partner in a press release sent out on Monday.

The St. Cloud Rox will open their 2026 campaign on the road against Bismarck. The Rox home opener is slated for Friday, May 29th against the Larks.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with Rox fans and the St. Cloud community in a fun, meaningful way,” said Treasure Island Resort & CasinoPublic Relations Manager Aaron Seehusen in a press release. “This sponsorship is more than sports - it’s about creating fun, inclusive experiences that strengthen communities. We look forward to celebrating every strikeout this season with Rox fans and continuing our

support of Special Olympics through the K’s for Kids program. Go Rox!”