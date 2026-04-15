The St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team beat Brainerd 9-8 on Tuesday night at Apollo High School. The Crush is 1-1 so far this season.

Next up for the Crush is a road matchup with ROCORI on Thursday, April 16th.

OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12, Big Lake 5

Chisago Lakes 11, Becker 3

BASEBALL

The St. Cloud Crush baseball team picked up an 8-3 road win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday.

Jackson Stuber was 2-4 for the Crush with three runs batted in and Addison Dubowey added a pair of runs batted in to pace the St. Cloud offense.

Isaac Palmer pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win on the mound for the Crush.

St. Cloud will visit ROCORI on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Cathedral beat Foley 11-1 in a five inning game. Cathedral pulled away with a five-run third inning.

Five Crusaders each had a pair of runs batted in and Jake Murphy pitched a complete game to earn the win, striking out six and walking just one.

Cathedral is 4-0 on the season and will play at Providence Academy on Saturday afternoon.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Sartell 5, Brainerd 2

ROCORI 8, Hutchinson 2

Becker 9, Westonka 8

Sartell 7, Brainerd 4

SOFTBALL

Cathedral beat Pierz 12-2 on Tuesday night behind a pair of home runs from Kiera Alexander, who also pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. Liz Bell added three hits and scored three runs, while Bayley Schneider also registered three hits in the win.

The 4-0 Crusaders will visit ROCORI on Thursday.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES

Brainerd 4, St Cloud 1

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 3

Foley 4, Pequot Lakes 1

Foley 10, Pequot Lakes 0

ROCORI 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Sartell 6, Alexandria 2

Kimball 11, Albany 0