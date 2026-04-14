St. Ben's softball is riding a 6-game win streak heading into Wednesday's doubleheader against Augsburg. The Bennies are 17-9 and ranked #5 in the IX Division III softball rankings this week. St. Ben's posted a 26-14 record last season which included an appearance in the MIAC Tournament Championship game. St. Ben's lost that game 5-3 to 11th ranked St. Mary's. St. Ben's head coach Rachel Click joined me on WJON.

photo courtesy of CSB Athletics photo courtesy of CSB Athletics loading...

Tough Early Schedule

Click says the team had a tough early portion of their schedule which included 6 challenging games in Columbus, Georgia in early March. The Bennies finished 4-2 on that trip which included a loss to 14th ranked Huntingdon College. St. Ben's went 2-4 when they played 6 games in Oregon in mid March which included a pair of losses to 8th ranked Linfield.

Busy Week

St. Ben's has a busy week this week with doubleheaders scheduled with Augsburg on Wednesday, April 15 at 3:30pm in Minneapolis. The Bennies will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth at 3:30pm Friday and will host Hamline at 1pm Saturday.

Listen

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rachel Click, click below. A St. Ben's coach joins me on WJON each Monday at 7:45. Please in next Monday for the next one.