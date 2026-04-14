Bennies Softball On A Roll With Six Straight Wins

Bennies Softball On A Roll With Six Straight Wins

photo courtesy of CSB Athletics

St. Ben's softball is riding a 6-game win streak heading into Wednesday's doubleheader against Augsburg.  The Bennies are 17-9 and ranked #5 in the IX Division III softball rankings this week.  St. Ben's posted a 26-14 record last season which included an appearance in the MIAC Tournament Championship game.  St. Ben's lost that game 5-3 to 11th ranked St. Mary's.  St. Ben's head coach Rachel Click joined me on WJON.

photo courtesy of CSB Athletics
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Tough Early Schedule

Click says the team had a tough early portion of their schedule which included 6 challenging games in Columbus, Georgia in early March.  The Bennies finished 4-2 on that trip which included a loss to 14th ranked Huntingdon College.  St. Ben's went 2-4 when they played 6 games in Oregon in mid March which included a pair of losses to 8th ranked Linfield.

Busy Week

St. Ben's has a busy week this week with doubleheaders scheduled with Augsburg on Wednesday, April 15 at 3:30pm in Minneapolis.  The Bennies will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth at 3:30pm Friday and will host Hamline at 1pm Saturday.

Listen

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rachel Click, click below.  A St. Ben's coach joins me on WJON each Monday at 7:45.  Please in next Monday for the next one.

 

 

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Filed Under: St. Ben's Softball
Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports, St. Cloud News

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