Bennies Softball On A Roll With Six Straight Wins
St. Ben's softball is riding a 6-game win streak heading into Wednesday's doubleheader against Augsburg. The Bennies are 17-9 and ranked #5 in the IX Division III softball rankings this week. St. Ben's posted a 26-14 record last season which included an appearance in the MIAC Tournament Championship game. St. Ben's lost that game 5-3 to 11th ranked St. Mary's. St. Ben's head coach Rachel Click joined me on WJON.
Tough Early Schedule
Click says the team had a tough early portion of their schedule which included 6 challenging games in Columbus, Georgia in early March. The Bennies finished 4-2 on that trip which included a loss to 14th ranked Huntingdon College. St. Ben's went 2-4 when they played 6 games in Oregon in mid March which included a pair of losses to 8th ranked Linfield.
Busy Week
St. Ben's has a busy week this week with doubleheaders scheduled with Augsburg on Wednesday, April 15 at 3:30pm in Minneapolis. The Bennies will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth at 3:30pm Friday and will host Hamline at 1pm Saturday.
Listen
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rachel Click, click below. A St. Ben's coach joins me on WJON each Monday at 7:45. Please in next Monday for the next one.