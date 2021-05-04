Twins And Wild Win! – Tuesday Sports Blast

The Twins beat the Rangers, the Wild came back to be the Golden Knights and Rocori softball fell to Monticello. Here's a look at Monday's results and Tuesday's schedule.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 at Target Field. Kenta Maeda pitched well for Minnesota, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing no runs on two hits with nine strikeouts, and Alex Kirilloff scored three runs in the win.

The Twins and Rangers will meet again on Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.

- The Minnesota Wild rallied for three unanswered goals in the third period to beat Vegas 6-5 at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild trailed 3-2 after one period and 5-3 after two, but got third-period tallies from Kevin Fiala, Kirill Kaprizov and Jonas Brodin to complete the comeback win.

The Wild will host Vegas again on Wednesday night.

- The Rocori softball team fell 7-6 to Monticello.

TUESDAY

Baseball

Willmar @ Rocori 4 PM DH

Apollo @ Sartell 4 PM DH

Fergus Falls @ Tech 4 PM DH

Brainerd @ SRR 4:30 PM DH

Cathedral @ Mora 5 PM

Softball

Monticello 8, Rocori 7

Fergus Falls @ Sartell 4 PM DH

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM

Bemidji @ Rocori 4:30 PM DH

Willmar @ Apollo 4:30 PM DH

Mora @ Cathedral 5 PM

Alexandria @ Tech 6 PM DH

Adapted Softball

St. Cloud @ Buffalo 4:30 PM

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Minnesota-Morris at St. John's University 6 PM

- The Johnnies are currently riding a school-record 13 game win streak. .

Minnesota Post Grad @ SCTCC 3:30 PM

- The Cyclones have won 18 straight games this season.