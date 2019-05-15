Twins Activate Sano; Garver on IL

The Twins have activated third baseman Miguel Sano from the Injured list today and placed catcher Mitch Garver on the injured list. Garver sustained a high ankle sprain when Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani slid into him on an eighth inning play at the plate. It is unclear how long Garver may be out.

Miguel Sano had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester. Sano missed all of spring training with a cut on his heel. He has been playing rehab games at Single A-Fort Myers, AA-Pensacola and AAA-Rochester. He hit a combined .316 with 2 home runs and 9 RBIs in 10 games. Sano is not in the lineup today against the Angels.