Twins Acquire Romo From Marlins

The Twins acquired Marlins relief pitcher Sergio Romo, pitching prospect Right hander Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz. Romo had been the closer for the Marlins this season. The 36-year old has a 2-0 record with 17 saves and an ERA of 3.58.

Chris Vallimont is ranked as the 23rd best prospect for the Marlins while Diaz is the 30th best prospect in the Twins organization. The 22-year old Diaz has 22 home runs and 62 RBIs this season at A and AA.

The MLB trade deadline is Wednesday July 31.