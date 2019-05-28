Town Ball Weekly

Walter Arce

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers backed by nine hits and a very good pitching performance. Player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by a pair of their veterans, Danny Berg went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, had a stolen base and he earned a pair of walks. Lincoln Haugen went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBI’s. Reese Jansen went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Carter Block went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1 for 4 and Kevin Kramer earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Brewers did collect eight hits, including a pair of doubles, but it wasn’t enough support for lefty Austin Klaverkamp. He started on the mound, he threw 5 innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. JT Harren threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Matchinsky threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led on offense by Chase Aleshire, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Isaac Matchinsky went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Austin Klaverkamp went 2 for 4. Sam Iten went 2 for 4 and JT Harren went 1 for 3 and he recorded run. Logan Aleshire earned a walk, Ethyn Fruth had a sacrifice bunt and Sam Matchinsky scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley league rivals, backed by 11 hits and a very good pitching performance. Right hander Reed Pfennenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eighteen strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Austin Klaverkamp, he went 4 for 5 with a double for one RBI. Sam Iten went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Reed Pfannenstein went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Rhett Fruth went 1for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Aleshire went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs, Luke Harren earned a walk and he scored a run and Derrick Orth earned a walk.

The Rockies lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw 6 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Gill threw three innings, he gave up five hits, surrendered four runs, issued two runs and he recorded two strikeout

The Rockies were led by Jordan Neu on offense, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Colin Eskow went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Austin Dufner went 1 for 4. Calvin Kalthoff went 1 for 4, David Jonas earned a walk and Sam Distel had a sacrifice bunt.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Clippers collected fourteen hits including a pair of doubles to give their right hander good support. Dustin Kramer started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Their lefties closed out the game, Matt Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Veteran Danny Berg threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Player/manager Matt Geislinger had a good day at the plate, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Block had a good game, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a pair of RBI’s and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Reese Jansen went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Danny Berg went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Dustin Kramer went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. The Clippers veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen went 2 for 4 and Luke Jansen went 1 for 1 and he scored a run.

The Hawks, Austin Schlangen started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Stephen Pennertz threw six innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks collected six singles, Matt LIes went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Alex Geslinger was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Tanner Olean and Austin Schlangen both went 1 for 4. Austin Berg and David Pennertz both went 1 for 3. Stephen Pennertz went 1 for 4 and Nathan Geislinger earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9

The Lakers earned their second upset of the weekend over a Central Valley League rival. The Lakers collected seventeen hits, including three home runs and a double. The Lakers lefty Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Young right hander, Max Fuchs threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks.

The Lakers had four players with multi-hit games, led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 3 for 5 with two home runs for five huge RBI’s. Max Fuchs had a big game, he went 3 for 5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Veteran Tommy Linn went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs and Andy Linn went 2 for 5 and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Ergen went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Chadd Kunkel went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Mitch Wienek went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Justin Kunkel went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Colten Fruth went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Derrik Garding went 1 for 2.

The Rockies Calvin Kalthoff started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eli Backes threw three innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies collected twelve hits, led by Austin Dufner, he went 2 for 4 with two home runs for four RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Young Sam Distol went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas went 1 for 5 with a home run and rookie Brock Humbert went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1 for 5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored one run and Austin Mehr went 2 for 4. Nick Skluzacek went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 11 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Gussies were actually out hit by the NIcks but timely hitting gave them the edge. Starting pitcher, veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out, he issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies Marcus Lommel had a busy day at the plate, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Skaja went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Richardson went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Gwost went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he scored one run and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Gwost had two sacrifice flys for a pair of RBI’s and Nate Laudenbach went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Fruth went 2 for 5 and he scored two runs and Adam Gwost went 1 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch. Dusty Schultzenburg earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Laudenbach was hit by a pitch. Brady Grafft earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Primus scored a run.

The Nicks Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw 7 Innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Drontle threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks were led by Andrew Bautch, he went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Alex Foehrenbacher went 3 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Schindler had a good game, he went 4 for 5 and he scored a pair of runs. Damian LIncoln went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk and Grant Mrozek went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Alex Faber earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Derek Kuechle and Dylan Rausch both earned walks.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5

The Lakers had a big win over the Gussies, in the upset of the week in the Central Valley League. The Lakers collected eight hits, that was enough support for their pitchers. Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Justin Kunkle threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he gave up one hi

The Lakers were led by Derrick Garding, he went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and veteran Tommy Linn went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Chadd Kunkel went 2 for 4 for one RBI and he scored a run and Colton Fruth went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. John Kunkel went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Linn went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Gussies starting pitcher, Travis Laudenbach threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Gussies were led by Adam Gwost, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Luke Richardson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nate Gwost went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Schultzenburg went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and two stolen bases. Matt Skaja earned a walk and a stolen base, Marcus Lommel had a stolen base and he scored a run, Brady Grafft earned one walk and Aaron Fruth had a stolen base.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Martins got a big win over their league rivals the Saints. The Saints got on the board in the first inning on a Cody Eichers home run. The Martins tied it with a Kyle Lieser home run in the third inning. It stayed tied till the ninth inning with a huge hit by Scott Lieser to put up two runs in the top of the ninth. Very timely hitting for the Martins gave right hand Scott Lieser enough support, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Kyle Leiser closed it out with two innings of relief to earn the save. He issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins were led by the Liesers; Kyle went 1 for 4 with his big home run and he earned a walk and Scott went 1 for 3 for two huge RBI’s. Nathan Schlangen went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chas Hennen went 1 for 3 and Bryan Schlangen scored a run.

The Saints veteran right hander Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk.

The Saints, Cody Eichers went 1 for 2 with his home run and he was hit twice by a pitch and Derek Weiner went 1 for 4 with a double. Matt Schmitz went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. James Kuefler earned a pair of walks,Brandon Roelike earned one walk and Evan Weiner scored a run.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

The Grovers collected twelve big hits to help them pull of the upset of the weekend in the Stearns County League. The Grovers Player/manager, Jacob Imdieke, started on the mound, he threw eight very good innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recored six strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers got some very timely hits with Tyler Moscho leading the way, he went 2 for 5 for two big RBI’s and Kurt Marthaler went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Tanner Klaphake had a good game, he went 3 for 5 and he scored a run and Andrew Welle went 3 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Colton Meyer went 2 for 5, Joshua Olmscheid went 1 for 5 and Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher, young right hander Eli Emerson threw six good innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Veteran right hander, Blaine Athmann threw thee innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recored five strikeouts.

The Royals were led by Trent Gertken on offense, he went 1 for 1 and Adam Backes and Kyle Budde both earned walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Royals collected eleven hits including three doubles to give their veteran right hander, D. J. Schleicher a great deal of support. He threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Budde closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Royals were led by a pair of veterans on offense, Mason Primus went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 2 for 4 with double for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Budde went 1 for 3 with a double for one RBI and Connor Dols had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Andy Hadley went 1 for 3, Adam Backes went 1 for 5, Brady Klehr went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen went 1 for 1 and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks were led by Logan Funk, he went 2 for 4 and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1 for 4. Chad Funk went 1 for 4 and Ty Reller went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Nick Stangler earned a walk, Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch and Tanner Rieland had a sacrifice. Hunter Rademacher was credited for a RBI.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Lakers and Saints both collected nine hits and both teams had a home run and one double. The Lakers Jason Kampsen started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Right hander Grant Ludwig threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up two hits.

The Lakers were led on offense by Matt Quade, he went 1 for 4 with a big two run home run and he earned one walk. Nick Dingman went 1 for 5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Shane Kampsen went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Jaeger went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and Jason Kampsen went 1 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Sam Hopfer went 1 for 4 and Aaron Savelkoul went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Josh Kampsen went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases and Grant Ludwig went 1 for 4.

The Saints veteran right hander, Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Ethan Vogt he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Matt Schmitz went 1 for 4 with a double. Aaron Vogt went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk and Kevin Kuefler went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Derek Weiner went 1 for 4 and Brandon Weiner went 1 for 4. Ryan Illies went 1 for 1, Brady Weller earned a walk and Austin Imdieke earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 11 GREENWALD CUBS 4

The Lakers collected nine hits, including two home runs, this gave their starting pitcher Aaron Savelkoul good support. He threw 6 2/3 innings, he scattered nine hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout to earn the win. Grant Ludwig closed it out with 2 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by Grant Ludwig, he had a great game, he went 4 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s and Matt Quade went 2 for 5 with a home run. Shane Kampsen went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Josh Kampsen went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Adam Jaeger was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Aaron Savelkoul earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nick Dingman was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Adam Miller earned a walk and he scored a run. Nic Rieman went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Carter Wessel scored a run.

The Cubs Adam VanBeck started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he surrendered five runs. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrender six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Ettel threw one inning in relief, he faced one batter.

The Cubs were led by Nick Rademacher he went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Cody Imdieke went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Kraemer went 1 for 4 with a double for RBI and Adam VanBeck went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitchell Waldvogel went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1 for 5, Tyler Braegelmann went 1 for 4 and Zach Ettel earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

The Chargers defeated the Stearns County rivals the Martins, backed by timely hitting and the pitching performance of the veteran Jordan Welle. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up thirteen hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by five players with multi-hit games, led by Anthony Reverman. He went 2 for 4 for three big RBI’s and he scored one run. Owen Meyer went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Jordan Orbeck went 3 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Eric Schoenberg went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Brent Terres went 2 for 3 and he scored a run and Nathan Terres had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Tschida scored a run and he was hit by a pitch.

The Martins starting pitcher, Tanner Arceneau threw two innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he surrendered five runs. Jaylyn Arceneau threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Ryan Nett threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins did have four players with multi-hit games, Jaylyn Arceneau went 2 for 3 or a RBI and Derek Stroeing went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Avery Schmitz went 3 for 5 and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 2 for 4. Bryan Schlangen went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk and Chas Hennen went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Matthew Schlangen went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Michael Schlangen went 1 for 5.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 FARMING FLAMES 1

The Chargers won their second game of the holiday weekend, they collected fifteen hits to give their pitchers good support. Anthony Reverman started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Eric Torres threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Chargers had four players with multi-hit games led by Owen Meyer, he went 3 for 5 for three big RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Jamie Terres went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run and Reegan Nelson went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s. Eric Terres went 3 for 4, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nathan Terres went 2 for 5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Reverman went 3 for 4 and he scored a run and Brent Terres went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Josh Hemmesch went 1 for 1 and Eric Schoenberg earned a walk.

The Flames veteran lefty, Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eleven hits, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Panek threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he surrendered a run. Taylor Fourre threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames were led on offense by Tylor Schroeder, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Arceneau went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1 for 4 with a stolen base, Bradin Einyk went 1 for 2 and Zack Koltes earned a walk.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 11 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Grovers earned their second win of the holiday weekend, they collected ten hits to support their pitchers. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers were led by three players with multi-hit games, led by Kurt Marthaler. He had a very good game, he went 2 for 5 with a triple for four big RBI’s, had a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake went 2 for 5 for a RBI, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 2 for 5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Olmscheid went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Klaphake went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Andrew Welle 1 for 5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tyler Moscho went 1 for 5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Klaphake was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colton Meyer earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Flames starting pitcher, Tylor Schroeder threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Chad Mergen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered one run.

The Flames were led on offense by Cody Fourre, he went 2 for 4 with a double and Brad Mergen went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Chad Mergen went 1 for 1 for a RBI on a fielders choice and Zach Koltes had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Schroeder went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. NIck Mergen went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Dylan Panek went 1 for 3. Aaron Eiynck earned a pair of walks and Coby Mergen earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Silverstreaks collected fourteen hits, including a home run and a double to give their veteran right hander, Jim Thull a great deal of support. He threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and two strikeouts to earn the win.

The Silverstreaks were led by the Funk brothers as they combined for six RBI’s. Chad Funk went 2 for 4 for three RBI’s and Will Funk went 1 for 1 with a three run home run, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Ty Reller had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Rieland went 3 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs and Devin Gertken went 1 for 1 with a double for two RBI’s. Logan Funk went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Payton Rademacher 1 for 1, Jacob Hinnenkamp earned a pair of walks and he scored a two runs. Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch and Hunter Rademacher went 1 for 3 with a double.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Brent Heinen threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Schleper threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he surrendered five runs. Brandon Schleper threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Russell Leyendecker threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers were led by Chris Vanderbeek he went 2 for 3 with a RBI and Brent Heinen went 2 for 3 with a double. Brandon Schleper went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Jordan Schleper went 1 for 3. RJ Leyendecker, Russel Leyendecker and Zach Mackedanz all went 1 for 3 and Garth Utsch earned a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 7 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Rangers earned their first win of the season over their Stearns County rivals the Cubs. They collected ten hits to give Josh Mackedanz a great deal of support. He threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rangers were led on offense by Jordan Schleper, he went 2 for 5 with two RBI’s and Devon Savage went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Chris Vanderbeek went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Russell Leyendecker went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Zach Mackedanz went 1 for 2 and he scored two runs. Josh Mackedanz went 1 for 4 and Nick Gabrielson was credited with a RBI.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Hoffman threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Braegelmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, he issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Adam VanBeck threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs were led by Regan Stueve he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Adam VanBeck went 2 for 4. Brandon Worms went 2 for 3 and he scored a a run, Mitchell Waldvogel went 1 for 3 and Ryan Kramer went 1 for 3.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lakers collected eighteen hits, including three doubles to give their starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann a great deal of support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Shane Olmscheid threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and Jon Bauer closed it out, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led by eight players that had multi-hit games, led by Taylor Holthaus. He went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Josh Becker went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Caleb Curry had a good game, he went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Matt Meyer went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Will Kleinschmidt went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Stich went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Reed Voit went 2 for 3 and Carter Holthaus went 2 for 5. Carter Huberty earned a walk and scored a run, Tyler Ritter earned a walk and Tony Schoenberg earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher TJ Frericks threw five innings, he gave up sixteen hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Stalberger threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Black Sox’s were led on offense by Nate Mettenberg, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Dylan Carlson went 2 for 4. Brandon Sawyer went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Braegelman went 1 for 4. Cody Rose went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk, Christian Bartelo went 1 for 1 and Trevor Sawyer and Brain Benson both earned walks.

AVON LAKERS 15 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4 (7 Innings)

The Lakers had their hitting shoes on, they collected sixteen hits in game two of their double hitter. This gave the Lakers pitchers a great deal of support, starter Putter Harlander threw three innings. He gave up three hits, issued seven walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jon Bauer threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by five players with multi-hit games; with Taylor Holthaus having a big game, he went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Cody Stich went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Meyer went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Becker went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Voit went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Will Kleinschmidt went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had two sacrifice bunts and he scored a run. Tony Schoenberg went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Caleb Curry went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Thomsche was credited with two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tony Harlander was credited with a RBI and Carter Huberty scored a run.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Edwin Zambrona threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitch Reller threw two innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox’s were led by Jake Braegelman, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Carter Sawyer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brian Benson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Christian Bartelo went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Nate Mettenburg went 1 for 1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer earned a pair of walks, Ike Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run, Trevor Sawyer earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Dylan Carlson earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0 (7 Innings)

The Steves defeated the Victory League South foe the Saints, backed by ten hits including three doubles to give their pitcher great support. Lefty Nick Krippner started on the mound he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brody O’Hara threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves were led by Bo Schmitz, he went 3 for 4 for three RBI’s and he scored a run and Riley Hartwig went 2 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Krippner went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Wolhart went 1 for 3 with a double, he was hit by pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Chris Belling went 1 for 1, Austin Guggenberger earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Omann scored a run.

The Saints Jack Opatz started for the Saints, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, issued five walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jon Ethan he went 2 for 3 and Jacob Wolter went 1 for 2. Rolando Ramos and Jake Ethan both earned walks and Cole Wunderlich was hit by a pitch.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10

The Steves were defeated by the Devils, backed by ten hits to support Braydon Borg, the Devils starting pitcher. He gave up five hits, eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw nine innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Devils offensive leaders included; Hunter Wickland, he went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and he earned two walks. Connor Wickland, he went 2 for 3 for three RBI’s and he was hit twice by a pitch. Jake Zelinske went 2 for 3 for a RBI.

The Steves Riley Hartwig started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Troy Monson threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, five runs and he record two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Ben Omann, he went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk, Brandon Waldvogel went 2 for 5 and Blake Guggenberger went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (7 Innings)

The Lightning collected twelve hits including six home runs to give their pitchers a great amount of support. Eric Bolt started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran Aaron Jenkins threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lighting were led by Tory Miller, he went 2 for 3 with two home runs for four RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jason Roepke went 3 for 3 with two home runs for a pair of RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1 for 5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Jenkins went 1 for 3 with a home run and Sam Peterson went 1 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s and a stolen base. Chris Peterson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Evan Bungum went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Tyler Wittwer went 1 for 4 and Morgan Shepherd earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Saints starting pitcher, Jordan Gombos threw four innings, he gave up nine runs, eight hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and two runs.

The Saints were led by Jack Opatz, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Braden Bomgaars went 1 for 1. Jordan Gombos was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Wolter and Jake Ethen both were hit by a pitch.

EXHIBITION GAMES

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 BRAINERD BEES 2

The Polecats of the Sauk Valley league defeated the Bees of the Lakewood league in exhibition action. The Polecats collected thirteen hits, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, issued three runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts to earn the win. Michael Revenig threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw two innings in relief, he surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats were led by Michael Olson, he had a great game, he went 4 for 5 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Eckhart went 2 for 3 for three RBI’s and Joe Tupy went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored three runs. Wyatt Morrell went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Greg Holker went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Cole Bovee went 1 for 5. Keenan Macek and Brayden Hanson both went 1 for 4.

The Bees starting pitcher, Brian Voigt threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, surrendered seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. McCale Peterson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led by Bryce Flanagan on offense, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Joel Martin went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Casey Welsh went 1 for 4 and Phil Zinda scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 4-0

Pearl Lake Lakers 3-2

Eden Valley Hawks 2-1

Cold Spring Rockies 1-4

SOUTH

St. Augusta Gussies 3-2

Luxemburg Brewers 2-3

Kimball Express 2-1

St. Nicholas Nicks 0-5

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Spring Hill Chargers 4-1

Meire Grove Grovers 3-1

Elrosa Saints 3-2

Ne Munich Silverstreaks 1-4

Greenwald Cubs 0-4

SOUTH

Lake Henry Lakers 4-1

Richmond Royals 3-2

Farming Flames 2-2

St. Martin Martins 2-2

Roscoe Rangers 1-4

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers 4-0

Opole Bears 2-2

St. Stephen Steves 2-3

Freeport Black Sox 1-2

St. Wendel Saints 0-4

UPCOMING GAMES:

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Sunday June 2nd

Brainerd Bees @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday May 31 st

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Watkins Clippers 7:30

Sunday June 2nd

St. NIcholas Nicks @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday May 29 th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Saturday June 1 st

St. Joseph Joes @ Rogers Red Devils 1:30

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Big Lake Yellowjackets 2:00

Becker Bandits @ Monticello Polecats 7:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday June 1 st

Greenwald Cubs @ Elrosa Saints 8:00

Richmond Royals @ Farming Flames 8:00

Sunday June 2 nd

Spring Hill Chargers @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Greenwald Cubs @ New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

Meire Grove Grovers @ Elrosa Saints 1:30

Sunday June 2 nd

Sartell Stone Poneys @ St. Joseph Joes 1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Becker Bandits 4:00

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Friday May 31

Fort Ripley Rebels @ Freeport Black Sox 7:30

Sunday June 2 nd

Freeport Black Sox @ St. Mathias Devils 1:30

St. Wendel Saints @ Fort Ripley Rebels 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday May 29 th

Cold Spring Springers @ Dassel Cokato Saints 7:30

St. Cloud Beaudreaus Saints @ St. Joseph Joes 6:15

Friday May 31 st

Richmond Royals @ Cold Spring Springers 8:00 (Merchants Night)

Highland Park @ Albertville Villains 7:30

Opole Bears @ Pearl Lake Lakers 6:30

Saturday June 1 st

Roscoe Rangers @ Kimball Express 2:00

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC

Saturday/Sunday June 1 st and 2nd

Teams: St. Martin Martins, Avon Lakers, Luxemburg Brewers, Dassel-Cokato Saints, Lake Henry Lakers, New London-Spicer Twins, Cold Spring Rockies and St. Cloud Beaudreau’s Saints

Friday May 31 st

Lake Henry Lakers vs. New London-Spicer Twins 8:30 @ St. Martin

Saturday June 1 st

St. Martin Martins vs. Avon Lakers 10:00 @ St. Martin

Cold Spring Rockies vs. St. Cloud Beaudreau’s Saints 11:00 @ Lake Henry

Luxemburg Brewers @ Dassel-Cokato Saints 12:00 @ St. Martin

Winners Bracket: 3:00 @ Lake Henry/4:00 @ St. Martin

Losers Bracket: 1:00 Lake Henry/2:00 St. Martin

Sunday June 2 nd

Games @ 12:00 and 2:00 (TBA)

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN OMANN INSURANCE TOURNAMENT

Friday May 31st/Saturday/Sunday June 1 st and 2 nd

Teams: St. Stephen Steves, Sartell Muskies, Buckman Billygoats, Brookings Cubs, Nisswa Lightning, St. Anthony Hogs, Isanti Redbirds, St. Augusta Gussies.

(Friday)

St. Stephen Steves vs. Sartell Muskies 7:30 p.m. @ Sartell

Saturday, June 1

Nisswa Lightning vs. St. Anthony Hogs 10:30 AM @ Sartell

Isanti Redbirds vs. St. Augusta Gussies 11:30 AM @ St. Stephen

Buckman Billygoats vs. Brookings Cubs 1:00 @ Sartell