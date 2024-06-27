Central MN Town Ball Report

attachment--4984241799513465678 loading...

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

Monday June 24th

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 PRINCETON PANTHERS 4

The Polecats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Panthers from the Eastern Minny, they out hit them thirteen to six. The Polecats collected one double and eight players that had collected hits, including four with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was righty Brock Woitalla, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Isaiah Terlinden threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Steven VanVleet threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Otto went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Woitalla went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Joe Tupy was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Michael Revenig earned a walk. The Panthers starting pitcher was Brent Netland, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin Rohe threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Jake Carlson threw one inning, he issued one walk. The Panthers offense was led by Nolan Spence, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Sehrig Scheffel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Beltrand went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cameron Jensen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Brent Netland scored a run, Jake Carlson and Cameron Rademacher both were hit by a pitch.

Wednesday 26th

SARTELL MUSKIES 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The Muskies defeated their league rival the Poneys, they out hit them eighteen to seven. The Muskies collected five doubles. They had players that collected hits, five had multi-hit games. They played very good defense in support of their trio of leftys did the work on the mound for the Muskies, John Schumer started, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. David “DD” Deminsky threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two walks. The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Bria an Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Peter Schumer earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cody Partch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tim Burns went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and he scored a run and Carson Gross earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jacob Greubele had a stolen base. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Gavan Schulte threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. The Stoney Poneys offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Dylan Simones and Will Brinkerhoff both earned a walk. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Brendan Boesen went 1-for-4 and Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 BECKER BANDITS 6

The Springers defeated their league foe the Bandits, they out hit them twelve to ten. They put up three runs in the first, third and the eighth inning, they collected a double, a triple and a home run and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Paul Dorr, he threw four innings, he gave up five runs, seven hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw three innings in relief. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Brett Loesch threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he scored a run and earned two walks and scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1- 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Nick Penick went 2-for-4, he earned walk, scored a run and had a stolen base. Drew Bulson went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Femrite earned two walks and he scored a run. The Bandits starting pitcher was Dalton Fouquette, he threw 1/3 of inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Groskrautz threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 24 threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Nolan Reiter, he went 4-for-5- with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Keenan Hjermastad went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 and he scored run and No.18 went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Will Thorn and Mitch Louden both went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Kreeden Blomquist earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Luke Schumacher earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Krenz earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 9 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them seven to two. Noah Jensen started on the mound for the Cyclones, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Terrance Moody threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dom Mathies went 2- for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Terrance Moody was credited for a RBI. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Brody Sabin earned a walk. Noah Hemker went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Mader was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. The Anglers starting pitcher was Jordan Rosendahl, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Bohlman threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gavin Miller, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tom Schaupp went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Eli Schaffer went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Hayden Stark was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Rathman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Easten Knealing was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Jordan Schlueter earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to two. They collected a triple and they were aided by twelve walks. Their starting pitcher was Joey Atkinson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Noah Bisset went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bisset had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Ben Alvord went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Staller went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Joey Atkinson went 1- for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and John Huebsch earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. The Lakers starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, eight walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Fleege threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Leintz threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 and John Brew went 1-for-1, Jordan Golombiecki and James Boyle both earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12 RICHMOND ROYALS 11

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Royals from the Stearns County league, they were out hit sixteen to twelve. They did collect a pair of big doubles and they were aided by seven walks. They put up four runs in the fifth and five in the eighth innings. A huge single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave them the walk off win. Their starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Collin Skaug threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run, it was hit single that gave the River Cats the walk off win. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jake Carper earned a walk. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Cody Theiry earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Skaug went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Smith went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. The Royals starting pitcher was Jack Boos, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brock Rothstein threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Isaac Holthaus went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Sam Holthaus went 3-for-5 with two doubles, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Dols was credited for a RBI. Brock Rothstein went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Budde and Jack Boos went 1-for-3, both earned two walks and each scored a pair of runs and Goose Hadley was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 9 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them eleven to nine. They collected four doubles, a triple and a home run, with eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Toby Sayles, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits and no walks. Kyle Cluff threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Horan threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. The Mudcats offense was led by Sam Huesby, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jackson Huskey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kyle Cluff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Gust went 1- for-4 with a double. Toby Sayles went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Andy Gravdahl earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Letness went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Brewers starting pitcher was Ben Dawson, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Penney threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Sillerud threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Carter Ades, he went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nathan Sillerud went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Penney went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Marcus Wolf went 1-for-4 with a double. Chris Clemenson, Jeremy Peschel and Ben Dawson all went 1-for-4 and David Ernst earned a walk and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 2 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

Tuesday June 25th

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 7 ROCKFORD CROWS 1

The Saints defeated their North Star League rivals the Crows, they out hit them twelve to seven. The Saints collected three doubles, they had nine players collect hits. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, Jordan Flick started, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, no walks, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Hendrickson closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and issued one walk. The Saints offense was led by Michael Leffler, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nikolai Niemela went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored a run and Jacob Niemela went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Steve Boger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Brandel earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Collin Krick went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Paul Vetsch went 1-for-1. Ben Lindquist went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Noah Halonen went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Paul Jacobson scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Crows was Aiden Smith, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. W. Riche threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and three walks. Colton Lundberg threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and two walks and Michael Nelson threw one inning, he gave p a hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crows offense was led by Michael Nelson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Schutter went 1-for-4 with a double. Andrew Engebretson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Nick Binnebose went 1-for-4 and Colton Lundberg had a stolen base.